Firearm incident reported on Te Ngae Rd - Police

Police at the scene of an incident on Te Ngae Rd. Photo / Andrew Warner

Police are responding to a reported firearm incident in Rotorua.

Police were alerted of a firearm event on Te Ngae Rd between Tarawera and Dixon Rds at 3.23pm.

The nature of the event is unclear. Police were unable to confirm if a firearm had been discharged. Staff were still at the scene.

Police said one person had minor injuries.

A St John spokesman said one patient has been transported to Rotorua Hospital in a moderate condition.

The service was notified at 3.21pm and sent one ambulance.

A reporter at the scene said traffic was backed up past Tennyson Drive.

She said police had set up a detour down Vaughan Rd and Tennyson Drive. It was raining heavily and there were several police officers at the scene.

There were about seven police cars, and an ambulance left earlier.

An employee at Domino's Pizza Rotorua said an incident was unfolding near the Redwood Centre, where their store is based.

She said it appeared two vehicles had collided. She said three police cars were on the scene as well as an ambulance. However, she had not seen any armed police officers.

"That's all I can see," she said. "It's clear two cars have crashed but that's about it."

A staff member at the Good Eastern Taphouse on Te Ngae Rd told the Rotorua Daily Post they saw police, the Armed Offenders Squad and an ambulance drive past.

She said they could not see the incident unfolding from the business.

