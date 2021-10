A car caught fire near Taupō today.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said the fire, near Poihipi Rd, was reported about midday.

A car on fire on Poihipi Road near Taupō. Photo / Supplied

One crew was sent to the scene and the fire was extinguished, he said.

There were no reported injuries.

A video sent to the Rotorua Daily Post showed the car full ablaze with black smoke billowing from it before it was extinguished.