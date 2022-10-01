Fire and Emergency NZ crews at the scene this morning. Video / Ben Fraser

The Rotorua Symphonic Band building has been damaged by fire this morning.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said crews were called to the scene on Amohau St just before 6am and found a building and a car "fully involved" in fire.

Fire and Emergency NZ crews at the scene this morning. Photo / Ben Fraser

He believed the car was inside the building.

"The brigade on the scene have extinguished the fire and are now dampening down hot spots. A fire investigator has been called," he said.

Firefighters dampen down the Rotorua Symphonic Band building this morning. Photo / Ben Fraser

A Rotorua Daily Post photographer at the scene said the building was significantly damaged and it appeared part of the roof had collapsed.

At least four appliances were on scene as well as police.

A firefighter at the scene. Photo / Ben Fraser

Amohau St is closed from the Fenton St intersection eastwards and a police cordon is set up.

A police spokesman said police were on scene helping with traffic management.

More to come.