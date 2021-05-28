Website of the Year

Rotorua Daily PostUpdated

Fire and Emergency NZ crews battle house fire in Murupara

Four appliances and two support vehicles are on scene. Photo / File

Rotorua Daily Post

Fire crews have battled a house fire in Murupara.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said crews were called to a single-story house fire on Rewa Cres about 12.12pm.

Four appliances and two support vehicles were sent to the scene.

The blaze has been extinguished and a fire investigator was on the scene working to establish the cause.

There were no reports of anyone in the house, the spokesman said.

A police spokeswoman said police were also in attendance helping with traffic management.

More to come.