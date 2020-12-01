Fill the Bus rolls into town for Rotorua Daily Post Christmas Appeal

John Paul College students Harmony and Jay Ward, both 12, with Paul Hickey at the St Andrews shops this morning. Photo / David Beck

KEY POINTS:

• Schools, retirement villages and organisations have been busy collecting cans preparing for Fill the Bus for the Salvation Army to do its fifth lap of the city.

• All items collected will go towards the Rotorua Daily Post Salvation Army Foodbank Christmas Appeal

• Check schedule below and find out when the bus is near you.



7.14am: We have our first donations of the day!

John Paul College students Harmony and Jay Ward, both 12, saw the bus parked up at St Andrews and brought some cans down before school.

7am: Fill the Bus is under way!

The bus is at the St Andrews shops for members of the public to donate. It will be here until 7.30am before heading to Redwoods Shopping Centre.

The Hits producer Paul Hickey encouraged members of the Rotorua community to get behind the cause.

"Even if it's just one can, every little bit will help make Christmas more special for families in need."

EARLIER:

Today is the big day Rotorua!

Schools and organisations have been busy collecting cans preparing for The Hits Fill the Bus for the Salvation Army to do its sixth lap of the city.

Boxes of cans and treats will be sitting at the ready this morning awaiting the moment the green CityRide bus rolls into their stop.

There are a record 15 schools included on the route this year, up from 12 in 2019.

All items collected will go towards the Rotorua Daily Post Salvation Army Foodbank Christmas Appeal, with the aim of giving out 200 food parcels to whānau in need this Christmas.

The Hits Fill the Bus 2020 public schedule.

Bay of Plenty Regional Council and Ritchies have again donated the use of a bus, which will make its way around the city collecting non-perishable food items over 10 hours.

The bus will hit the streets from 7am, starting at the St Andrews Shops.

From there the bus will stop at 26 locations around the city, including public shopping destinations, various schools and businesses.

The route will wrap up about 6pm and all the goods will be unloaded and counted at the Salvation Army.

Last year's Fill the Bus broke the record for the largest haul of donations ever received, with a whopping 7166 items donated worth about $14,332.