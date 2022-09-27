Four offenders went into the store on Gibson St about 7:30am. Photo / Supplied

Four offenders went into the store on Gibson St about 7:30am. Photo / Supplied

Police have appealed for information after a Fenton Park Dairy staff member was assaulted during a robbery in Rotorua this morning.

Police said they were investigating a robbery at a commercial premises in Fenton Park.

Detective Sergeant Richard Lang said four offenders went into the store on Gibson St about 7.30am and assaulted a staff member.

"The offenders are reported to have left the scene in a stolen vehicle with items from the store," Lang said.

"The vehicle was located abandoned near Devon St and the staff member received minor injuries.

"Our inquiries into the robbery are ongoing, including establishing exactly what was taken and identifying and locating those responsible," Lang said.

Anyone with information was asked to contact police on 105 or Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.