Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Rotorua Daily Post

Felix Desmarais: How to be fashionable

Rotorua Daily Post
By Felix Desmarais
3 mins to read
An transitional stage between bike shorts and board shorts. Felix Desmarais, age 10.

An transitional stage between bike shorts and board shorts. Felix Desmarais, age 10.

OPINION:

I have always been something of a creature of habit.

Others phrase it a bit differently - that I’m stuck in my ways like a crotchety 90-year-old man (no disrespect to 90-year-old men; I

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Rotorua Daily Post