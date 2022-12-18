Felix Desmarais: How to be fashionable

OPINION:
I have always been something of a creature of habit.
Others phrase it a bit differently - that I’m stuck in my ways like a crotchety 90-year-old man (no disrespect to 90-year-old men; I hope to be one someday, and I’ll probably be crotchety, too).
This has almost always translated through to my fashion choices. I use ‘fashion’ lightly here, in the same way one might talk about a pizza with tinned spaghetti on it as ‘cuisine’. It’s technically true, but it shouldn’t be.
I have worn a kind of uniform my whole life.
As a child, this was (strictly) unwashed hair (I will not shower), a baggy t-shirt, bike shorts and bare feet.
There was no amount of cajoling my parents could do to make me dress like anything less than a feral Nickelodeon-era Mowgli. Nothing could be done.
Nothing would change, only the choice of uniform.
In my teens, it was a pair of board shorts and a singlet. Always branded - a surf brand ideally. My feet, no longer bare but cushioned within skate shoes the size of two-seater couches, never deigned to touch a surfboard (let alone a skateboard, for that matter), but that wasn’t the point. That was the uniform, and I wore it diligently.
In my 20s, it was the 2010s. I lived in Wellington and was doing an arts degree, and you could tell. Dyed black hair fell over my face, tickling the touch of eyeliner I applied to make it look like I’d been crying (’I swear, it just looks like I’ve been crying’). Black skinny jeans were tucked into eight-up Doc Martens and paired with an ironic second-hand T-shirt with sweat rot under the arms. Been there, done that, and bought the Slipknot T-shirt - and never listened to them once.
You’ve probably inferred it from that getup, but just in case you didn’t know, I was 21 and thought a lot of deep thoughts, which sometimes I expressed by writing poems in Moleskine notebooks in cafes.
I want to say I don’t remember any of the poems, but I unfortunately do, and now we must all live with the consequences. My burden is your burden:
I sleep all day because
Last night was last morning
Eyes wide open until the dawning
That beautiful evening that was not noon nor night...
Right-o mate, so you slept in because you stayed up all night. Truly groundbreaking. Get in Walt Whitman, we’re going rhyming.
As I hit 30 and became a professional, the Doc Martens returned, but now in Chelsea boot style, because I am a good tax-paying upstanding citizen. I take the position of investing in one good item that will last: the boots, a good warm merino jumper, mid-range jeans or chinos.
Some habits die hard though - the skinny jeans remained, and my hangover from Wellington: a penchant for an all-black outfit (and quiffed hairstyle) means my workmates have taken to calling me Johnny Cash or John Travolta.
It could be worse: I’m 5′5″, so I’m lucky no one calls me Danny DeVito.
But I’d rather be a comfortable 90-year-old crotchety Danny DeVito than try to be anything other than myself - and that is true style.
- Felix Desmarais is a journalist and a mostly-former stand-up comedian.