Fatal Whakatāne crash: Police seek witnesses to crash between motorbike and car

Police are appealing for information following a fatal crash in Whakatāne.

Police were called to Ōhope Rd about 4:55pm on Sunday after a crash between a car and a motorbike, Eastern Bay of Plenty road policing Sergeant Shane Tailby said.

“It appears the motorbike has been travelling at speed around the corner where they have slid out onto their side into the opposite lane.

“A vehicle travelling in the opposite direction has then struck the motorbike with the impact resulting in the car flipping onto its roof.”

The motorcyclist was found in a critical condition and CPR was administered, but he died at the scene, Tailby said.

“The driver was taken to Whakatane Hospital with minor injuries, and was discharged last night.”

Tailby said police wanted to hear from anyone who witnessed the crash or has information.

“You can report information to us via 105 either online or over the phone.

“Please reference file number: 250323/2112.”




