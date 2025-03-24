Auckland Council will decide if an upgraded Eden Park or a new stadium will be the city's national stadium and Auckland Transport struggles to collect bus and transit lane fines.

Police are appealing for information following a fatal crash in Whakatāne.

Police were called to Ōhope Rd about 4:55pm on Sunday after a crash between a car and a motorbike, Eastern Bay of Plenty road policing Sergeant Shane Tailby said.

“It appears the motorbike has been travelling at speed around the corner where they have slid out onto their side into the opposite lane.

“A vehicle travelling in the opposite direction has then struck the motorbike with the impact resulting in the car flipping onto its roof.”