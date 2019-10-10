Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Rotorua Daily PostUpdated

Farah Palmer Cup: Bay of Plenty Volcanix vs Canterbury in final round challenge

Adyn Ogle
By
4 mins to read
Bay of Plenty's Natalie Walford breaks through Manawatu's defence during their win last weekend. Photo / George Novak

Bay of Plenty's Natalie Walford breaks through Manawatu's defence during their win last weekend. Photo / George Novak

Bonus points and table position are not on Rodney Gibbs' radar as his side take on defending champions Canterbury in the final round of the Farah Palmer Cup on Sunday.

The Volcanix are in fifth

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.