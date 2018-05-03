The Chiefs return to Rotorua International Stadium for the first time since 2015, against Argentina's Jaguares, tonightand there will be some familiar faces in the home side.

The Chiefs' starting XV includes Rotorua Boys' High School old boys Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi at halfback, and Liam Messam at No 8.

While Messam has long been a key member of the side, 23-year-old Tahuriorangi is just starting to make a name for himself.

Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi, centre, with fellow Chiefs players Liam Messam, Marty McKenzie, and Tyler Ardron talk to Rotorua Boys' High School rugby academy students on Thursday. Photo/Ben Fraser

After high school he moved to Taranaki where he played for the New Plymouth Old Boys premier team in 2014–15. In 2015 he was selected in New Zealand under-20 and Barbarians sides. He was then announced in the 2015 line-up for Taranaki in the ITM Cup.

While he was in the Hurricanes Super Rugby squad for 2016-17, Tahuriorangi said he always believed he would return home to play for the Chiefs - which he did this year.

"I love this team, the Chiefs have always helped me and I always wanted to be a Chief. I know I did a couple of years at the Canes, but I always knew there'd be a time to come home and play for this team."

Tahuriorangi said you could not beat playing in front of friends and family at home in Rotorua.

"I know my family are coming to watch - that's what I play for and I just want to put on a good performance for them.

"[Rotorua Boys' High School] moulded me into the man I am today, taught me a lot of good characteristics growing up. I wasn't the guy that was generally going to classes and all that, but as you get older you realise you need that classroom to build yourself a good reputation. I created some strong memories here that I can still remember and I'll hold with me forever."

Chiefs halfback Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi is looking forward to playing in front of friends and family at Rotorua International Stadium. Photo / Ben Fraser

The Chiefs' opposition this week, the Jaguares, will be full of confidence after getting their first win on New Zealand soil against the Blues at the weekend.

"They're definitely a world class team, the Jaguares are an international team, that's how I see it. Like any Argentinian team they are real emotional guys, they'll bring a lot of heart and passion. We have to try to match that because if you let them get their confidence up, that's all they need, that's what they thrive on.

"You've got to get your preparation right, we've had a good week leading into this, so we're just excited to get out there and put on a good performance in front of our home crowd."

Tahuriorangi made national headlines recently when All Blacks coach Steve Hansen called him "Triple T" rather than using his full name. However, when asked about it, Tahuriorangi brushed off the controversy saying it was simply a nickname.

Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi will start for the Chiefs against the Jaguares at the Rotorua International Stadium on Friday night. Photo/Getty Images

"I told him to call me 'Triple T', so it didn't bother me. It blew up the way it shouldn't have blown up, it's just a nickname," he said.

The Chiefs versus the Jaguares kicks off at 7.35pm tonight.The curtain raiser, which kicks off at 5.10pm, is a Chiefs Cup match between Rotorua Boys' High School and Tauranga Boys' College.

The Chiefs team to take on the Jaguares at Rotorua International Stadium

Kick-off at 7.35pm

1. Karl Tu'inukuafe

2. Liam Polwart

3. Angus Ta'avao

4. Michael Allardice

5. Tyler Ardron

6. Lachlan Boshier/Luke Jacobson

7. Sam Cane (co-captain)

8. Liam Messam

9. Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi

10. Damian McKenzie

11. Solomon Alaimalo

12. Alex Nankivell

13. Anton Lienert-Brown

14. Toni Pulu

15. Charlie Ngatai (co-captain)

16. Nathan Harris

17. Sam Prattley

18. Jeff Thwaites

19. Luke Jacobson/Jesse Parete

20. Pita Gus Sowakula

21. Brad Weber

22. Marty McKenzie

23. Levi Aumua