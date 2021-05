Police were called just after 1pm. Photo / File

8 May, 2021 01:30 AM Quick Read

One lane is blocked near Lake Ōkataina after a car crashed into a tree early this afternoon.

Police were called to the crash just after 1pm in the Western end by the lake.

A spokeswoman said two people had minor injuries and one lane was blocked.

Traffic management is in place and drivers are told to expect delays.