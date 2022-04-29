Examples of artwork in the exhibition. Photos / Supplied

An exhibition full of "some striking artworks" is a chance for people to fall in love with artwork while also helping a local cause.

St Faith's Church's popular pre-loved art sale is returning, this time to the Lockwood Show Village on the corner of Fairy Springs and Russell roads.

Lockwood Buildings company director Jo-Anne La Grouw says the exhibition is an opportunity to pick up some limited edition or pre-loved original artworks for sale that need a new home.

The exhibition includes 150 works, from paintings and numbered prints, to ceramics, flax weavings and bone carvings.

"If you're looking for an original or collectible artwork to brighten your home, bach or office, this is the opportunity for you.



"The exhibition is open to everyone to view, not just prospective buyers. There are some striking artworks on display and entry is free."

She says St Faith's has had pre-loved art sales in the past and they are always popular with visitors.

"This is a great opportunity to see what artworks are looking for a new home.

"We've had art donated from people downsizing, or who have art that no longer fits their décor and want to sell it on to someone who will love it as much as they have."

Jo-Anne says St Faith's Church is always needing maintenance funds, especially as it is in a thermal area which is extra invasive on structures.

"At the same time they are looking for novel ways in which to raise funds."

Long-time church member Josie Scott says St Faith's is an Anglican church for the whole community, and that its geothermal locality endangers the building.

"This is a way to help maintain a facility that is for the whole community. It is an Anglican church on land gifted by Ngati Whakaue."

The details

- What: Art Exhibition Fundraiser: St Faith's Church Maintenance

- When: Currently open until Sunday, May 15. Wednesday to Friday 10am-4pm, Saturday and Sunday 1pm-4pm

- Where: 3 Russell Rd, Fairy Springs

- Free entry