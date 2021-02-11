Exclusively NZ Tarawera Ultramarathon set to bring economic benefits to Rotorua

The Tarawera Ultramarathon brings significant economic benefits to Rotorua. Photo / Graeme Murray

This weekend more than 3000 athletes, plus their coaches and supporters, will descend upon Rotorua for the Tarawera Ultramarathon.

As part of the Ultra-Trail World Tour, the Tarawera Ultramarathon had always attracted some of the world's best elite trail runners prior to Covid-19.

While this year will see only New Zealand residents compete, the event organisers are over the moon with the 40 per cent increase in New Zealanders signing up, almost fully making up for the loss in international competitors.

This is a fantastic result for Rotorua in many ways.

Not only does a strong events industry play a key role in the city's economy, a domino effect sees the support continue through to other business sectors.

Destination Rotorua interim chief executive Andrew Wilson said: "Events add to the vibrancy of Rotorua and attract visitors from out of town who also spend money on accommodation, hospitality, retail and attractions while they are here."

Tourism New Zealand research indicates that up to one-third of domestic travel is primarily driven by people looking to participate in events.

The Tarawera Ultramarathon takes in the best scenery Rotorua has to offer. Photo / Graeme Murray

Considering that 65 per cent of this year's runners and walkers are first-time participants, there's a strong chance that they and their families will take advantage of their time here and get out to enjoy some Rotorua activities and attractions.

Additionally, the event organisers will be donating nearly $50,000 to the volunteer groups that take part in supporting the race.

Tarawera Ultramarathon race director Sam Ellis said: "For this year's event we'll have more than 4400 volunteer hours covered by our team of volunteers who come from at least 20 core community groups, with many of these having other groups working alongside them.

"We were thrilled this year to welcome two new groups to the event – TUKAHA Rotorua and the Rotary Club of Rotorua Passport – and we look forward to having them with us on the trails around Rotorua across the weekend."

Community clubs and groups use event incentives to fund various initiatives such as cost-covering for travel, equipment, competitions, operational expenses and, in the case of one of the Rotary clubs, local projects within the community.

"The Tarawera Ultramarathon receives incredible support from the local community every year and 2021 is no different," Ellis said.

"Over the last 13 years the Tarawera Ultramarathon has grown to be the largest trail running event in New Zealand and that wouldn't have been possible without the ongoing support of our volunteers who go above and beyond each year.

"Every year our runners comment on the great community spirit at the event, from our course marshals right through to the incredible aid stations which keep the athletes going throughout the night."

Competitors will traverse Rotorua's geothermal parks, pass waterfalls and eight different lakes, and run through the forests. They'll also experience first-hand the manaakitanga that Rotorua is known for, and once they cross that finish line, the memories of their time spent in Rotorua will hopefully bring them back.

