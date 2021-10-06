Exciting night at socially-distanced Unison Great Lake Taupō Business Awards

Unison Great Lake Taupō Business Awards convenor Jules Harvey (left) and MC Locky McNeill were the hosts of the virtual awards ceremony last Friday.

Unison Great Lake Taupō Business Awards convenor Jules Harvey (left) and MC Locky McNeill were the hosts of the virtual awards ceremony last Friday.

The buzz of an awards evening dinner may have been missing but organisers of the biennial Unison Great Lake Taupō Business Awards 2021 last Friday evening still managed to pull together a glamorous evening of excitement for all involved.

The awards are intended to encourage and support Taupō district businesses in their quest for sustainable growth, development and excellence. Workshops are held throughout the awards programme to help entrants work through their submission followed by a comprehensive entry to be completed and thorough judging, including visits to each business.

Covid-19 alert level four lockdown put the spoiler on the planned awards gala dinner. So instead organisers and sponsors thought outside the square and held a virtual gala awards evening, with awards convenor Jules Harvey and fellow MC Locky McNeill running the event from a socially-distanced Great Lake Centre while the 40 awards finalists gathered in their own homes and businesses and awaited the announcements.

Every finalist had a balloon - for some there was more than one - and as the awards were announced, each popped their balloon to reveal whether they had won.

The winners' balloons were filled with gold glitter, the highly commended award winners had silver glitter and everybody else had multi-coloured glitter.

Unison Great Lake Taupo Business Awards convenor Jules Harvey (left) and MC Locky McNeill prepare to announce the winner of the Toi Ohomai Excellence in Business - Not for Profit category.

That, along with banter from the MCs, messages from the judges and major sponsors and often-funny videos from category sponsors made for an entertaining awards ceremony with a difference.

Organisers also hope to be able to have an in-person event to celebrate the sponsors and finalists in the New Year at a lower alert level.

Unison Great Lake Taupō Business Awards 2021 Results

Unison Supreme Business of the Year - Taupō DeBretts Spa Resort

Toi Ohomai Excellence in Business, Not for Profit: Winner - Thrive Whakapuawai. Highly Commended - Tongariro National Trout Centre

Tremains Excellence in Business, Micro: Winner - Freedom Tribe Pilates. Highly Commended - Huka Falls River Cruise

Vine Eatery Excellence in Business, Small/Medium: Winner - Big Brown Paws Doggie Daycare. Highly Commended - Spacecraft

Strettons Excellence in Business, Large: Winner - Taupō DeBretts Spa Resort. Highly Commended - Lava Glass

Legend Excellence in Marketing and Social Media: Winner - Landmark Homes. Highly Commended - Spacecraft

More FM Excellence in Community Contribution: Winner - Total Sport. Highly Commended - Cozy Corner

Taupō District Council Excellence in Environment Sustainability: Winner - Taupō DeBretts Spa Resort. Highly Commended - Tongariro National Trout Centre

Amplify Excellence in Innovation: Winner - Incredible India. Highly Commended - Mainstreet Pharmacy

Cargill Stent Clarke Lawyers Excellence in Leadership: Winner - Reviva. Highly Commended - Spacecraft

BNZ People's Choice : Pure LED