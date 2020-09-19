Voyager 2021 media awards
Rotorua Daily Post

Escape!: Dr Kura Paul-Burke yearning for te ao Māori uncovered through marine science

5 minutes to read
Marine biologist Dr Kura Paul-Burke. Photo / George Novak

Leah Tebbutt
By
Leah Tebbutt

Multimedia Journalist

To be Māori was to not be seen.

It was to be unheard.

It was to be unspoken.

That's how Dr Kura Paul-Burke remembers her upbringing in Kawerau with her single-mother of Irish descent.

"I've

