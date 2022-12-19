Enjoy the buzz at Huka Honey Hive

A storage shed at the back of Huka Honey Hive in Taupō. Photo / Dan Hutchinson

Huka Honey Hive is much more than just honey!

Located close to Huka Falls, Huka Honey Hive is a unique honey experience.

Free entry and free honey tasting is just the start! There’s also live beehives to view, educational movies, a bee simulator game and fascinating interactive displays, which are always a hit with the children. And for the adults, free mead and liqueur tastings!

With New Zealand’s largest showcase of honey products, you’ll love their 100 per cent pure New Zealand honeys, artisan meads, beers, ports and gins, natural mānuka honey skincare ranges and an amazing array of natural health and wellbeing products, including royal jelly, propolis, pollen and bee venom.

Books, toys, souvenirs, eco-ware, home décor, candles, condiments – Huka Honey Hive is so much more than just honey. There is a unique gift idea for everyone!

Core to their business is sustainability and the welfare of bees. They provide a bee-friendly environment and encourage the community and visitors to learn how to support healthy bee populations. The Honey Hive only sources beautiful and sustainable bee and honey-based products from companies which actively improve the welfare of bees.

At Café Hive@65, enjoy delicious Kapiti icecreams, hot and cold drinks and a great range of divine sweet treats. Explore the gardens and see the selection of native New Zealand trees and bee-friendly flowers that have been planted over the last 29 years.

The friendly and welcoming staff love to share their knowledge and passion for bees, honey, and the environment too – they won’t hesitate to tell you all about their favourite honey products. The Honey Hive’s mission is to save the planet, one bee at a time!

Huka Honey Hive is a fabulous and fun place for all the family – come and see what the ‘buzz’ is all about! It’s the place to bee this summer!

Open seven days - 9am to 5pm. For more info, visit www.hukahoneyhive.com.

So much more than just honey!