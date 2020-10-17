Election live: Rotorua and Waiariki electorate results

Rotorua. Photo / File

ROTORUA:

• VOTES COUNTED: 14,159 - 20.0 %

•LEADING CANDIDATE: Todd McClay - 7,104

• 2nd CANDIDATE: Claire Mahon - 7,055

• Margin - 49

• PARTY VOTE LEAD:Labour Party - 47.4%

• 2nd PARTY:National Party -29.4%

WAIARIKI:

• VOTES COUNTED: 8,987- 17.0%

• LEADING CANDIDATE: Tamati Coffey - 4,684

• 2nd CANDIDATE: Rawiri Waititi - 4,590

• Margin - 105

• PARTY VOTE LEAD:Labour Party- 62.0%

• 2nd PARTY:Māori Party- 18.1%

Preliminary results are out and so far Todd McClay is leading the Rotorua electorate and Tāmati Coffey is leading Waiariki.

The numbers are, National's Todd McClay is leading Labour's Claire Mahon by 49 votes after 20.9% per cent of the votes have been counted.

Labour's Tamati Coffey is leading the Māori Party's Rawiri Waititi by 94 votes after 17.0%

per cent of the votes have been counted in the Waiariki Electorate.

By 10pm it is expected 50 per cent of the votes will be in and by 11.30pm, 95 per cent of the votes should be through.

The referendum votes will not be counted on election night with preliminary results not known until Friday October 30.