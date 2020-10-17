Election 2020: Louise Upston and Ala' Al-Bustanji again vying for Taupō

Whether National's Louise Upston will secure a fourth term in the seat she has held since 2008 will soon be revealed.

Upston, who is National's spokeswoman for social development and social investment, is contesting the Taupō electorate alongside seven others.

National Party candidate Louise Upston. Photo / Supplied

She has held the seat since 2008 and her predecessor Mark Burton of the Labour Party held the electorate for four terms.

The first person to represent the electorate was National's Rona Stevenson, who held it 1963 to 1972.

Upston won the seat by 14,335 votes in the last election, a 62.9 per cent majority of the 39,140 votes cast.

Labour Party candidate Ala' Al-Bustanji. Photo / Supplied

The National Party also received the majority, 53.9 per cent, of the party votes cast in the Taupō electorate in 2017.

Labour's Ala' Al-Bustanji, who is contesting the seat again this year, was runner-up in 2017 receiving 10,276 votes, or 26.25 per cent.

Gary Coffin is standing for One Party. Photo / Supplied

Originally from Jordan, Al-Bustanji moved to New Zealand in 2009, sometimes working two jobs while owning and operating a small business.

Green Party candidate Julie Sandilands followed with 3118 votes, or 7.97 per cent.

Antoinette James is standing for Advance NZ. Photo / Supplied

Running alongside Al-Bustanji and Upston this year is Green Party candidate Danna Glendining, Act Party's David Freeman, NZ Outdoors Party's Michael Downard, Gary Michael Coffin from One Party, Antoinette James from Advance NZ and Jan-Marie Quinn from New Conservative.

Quinn this month confirmed she was convicted of fraud nearly 20 years ago for making up documents about the fictitious birth of a child.

Danna Glendining is standing for the Green Party. Photo / Supplied

The Taupō electorate covers part of the central North Island including Lake Taupō, Tūrangi, Tokoroa, Putāruru, Tirau and Cambridge.

n 2013, 24.9 per cent of people in the Taupō electorate belonged to the Māori ethnic group. The proportions of those working in the electricity, gas, water and waste services industry, the accommodation, cafe, and restaurant industry, and in arts and recreation services, were well above the national average.

Jan-Marie Quinn is standing for New Conservative. Photo / File

NZ Outdoors Party's representative Michael Downard. Photo / Supplied