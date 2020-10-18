Election 2020: Labour East Coast MP Kiri Allan's on her win - and advice for newcomers

Kiri Allan at her election wrap party. Photo / Supplied

When

Kiri Allan was asked

on Saturday how her election night was going, her first words were "it's been a bloody brilliant night".

For Allan, there couldn't be a more suitable phrase.

After one term as a Labour list MP in the East Coast, Allan has won the seat.

Just three years ago, she walked into the Beehive for the first time as a list MP.

Today

she will be escorting the next tranche of Labour MPs through the doors as a seat-holder.

Allan is one of three Labour Party whips - MPs who make sure their party's members are in Parliament when they are needed to vote among other things.

This morning

Allan will be putting the new Labour MPs through a crash course, not unlike the one she did three years ago.

Kiri Allan and supporters watch the votes roll in. Photo / Supplied

And she's got some advice for them.

"Breathe through your nose. Just take the next few days to reflect on the incredible privilege it is to be elected into service for your community.

"This role is about being a servant to our people and our people need you to be completely dedicated to them. It's an honour to enter into parliament as a member. I know the new crop of MPs are people of incredible integrity."

When asked when she knew she had a shot at winning the seat, Allan said it wasn't until about 10.30pm on election night when most votes had been counted.

But she said she had noticed a "massive shift" earlier in the year.

New East Coast MP Kiri Allan. Photo / Supplied

"The number of people who had been blue voters saying they were switching was astounding. People from businesses, farming, horticulture. People that had been blue their whole lives were saying 'I think you've done a brilliant job'.

"That's when I thought we might be in with a chance."

On the night, Allan ran away with the votes in the East Coast electorate, pulling out to an early lead over National's Tania Tapsell and keeping it that way.

She rounded out the preliminary polls with a 4646 lead over

Tapsell, and the Labour Party also brought home 49.3 per cent of the party vote to National's 28.2 per cent.

Kiri Allan. Photo / Supplied

Allan said Tapsell had run a good race.

"Tania is an incredible young woman who put her hand into the ring and it's a hard, hard task.

"I think she ran a campaign full of integrity and really gave it her all so we can expect great things to come from her.

"It's been a privilege to campaign alongside her and Meredith Akuhata-Brown, the Green Party candidate."

The first 100 days

Allan says her priorities for the first 100 days in office are jobs, climate change and housing.

"Everything hinges on jobs. That's a big, massive focus for us.

"Two, the sustainable economy. Climate change and its impacts. Labour has taken out the entire East Coast. Rural seats have all come back to Labour.

"So this becomes even more critical."

Allan had been the chairwoman of the rural caucus in the last term and said she was looking forward to continuing to work with the rural community.

"Housing is a big challenge we inherited from National. There's been an absence of investment into housing.

"We have a five-point plan in terms of delivering on our housing objectives."

Allan said the Labour party was focused on reducing inequality overall and these three priorities were critical.