Water inundated the sections of several Bridge Street residences last week, including the home of Susan Franklin, pictured. Photo / Troy Baker

Whakatane District Council says it will be arranging drainage works to be carried out in Edgecumbe to prevent future flooding events that Bridge St residents have been experiencing for the past decade.

Following last week's heavy rain, four Bridge St residents experienced inundation of their sections, by an overloaded stormwater system flowing back into an open drain that terminated on their properties.

Gloria Gibson, who lives three doors down from where the open drain terminates, said she had been complaining to the council about the issue for the 10 years she had lived there.

The problem had become worse in the past few years with another resident, Susan Franklin, saying it was the third time her section had flooded since she moved to the property, in November.

Three waters manager Glenn Cooper said staff visited the properties to investigate the cause of the issues that occurred during last week's heavy rain event.

"We can confirm that all the catchpits on Bridge St were clear and flowing, but there was too much water for the system to cope with," Cooper said.

"The inundation was caused by part of the overloaded system flowing back into an open drain and then onto some of the nearby properties.

"Council has arranged for the installation of a manhole and chamber with a flood gate at this site to prevent this happening again. We are confident that this will significantly lessen the chance of similar flooding in the area during future heavy rain events."

