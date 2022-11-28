MDMA is a Class B controlled drug. Photo / Michael Craig

OPINION:

It’s great to see our town prepare for summer and Christmas, we are starting to see international tourists return and the town centre project is well underway.

Looking forward to this season of celebration, as police, we spend time and resources ensuring everyone is safe, especially when they are out socialising and drinking.

Along with the challenges we face with excessive alcohol consumption, I want to highlight the risk that exists with the use of what are sometimes referred to as party drugs such as MDMA and cocaine.

We know as a community that both these drugs are present in Taupō due to results from wastewater testing. Last year we had a large spike, especially during January.

This year we are asking for our community to assist us as we prevent, deter and educate in regard to these drugs.

First, let’s look at why these drugs are classed as Class A — cocaine and Class B — MDMA under the Misuse of Drugs Act. The intention of these categories is to reflect the harm these drugs pose and cause to our community, with A being the highest in terms of harm.

Anecdotally, as police, we see the effects of this harm. Recently we were called to a young person in town who went into convulsions after purchasing MDMA from a stranger in one of our town bars, and required treatment in hospital.

Those who allegedly sold the MDMA to this person were identified and charged with supplying a Class B controlled drug. This matter is now before the court, so I cannot comment further, however, I know from experience the effect on those convicted of such offences — loss of employment and travel opportunities and sometimes a loss of assets.

This summer we want to front-foot this issue and ask all of you to work with us in combating the harmful effects of such drugs.

Firstly, if you are using or know people who do, then seek some help. The health risks of such drugs are outside my expertise, but after 20 years of policing I have seen first hand the experience of those who are addicted to controlled drugs and the carnage it causes in their lives.

Sometimes the media and TV shows glamorise the use of such drugs, but the reality is very different, as many of you who support someone with addiction know.

Secondly, we encourage all of you to contact us and pass on any information so we can investigate and deter those who deal and profit from these drugs in our community. You can speak to us confidentially. It’s like reporting that erratic driver who passes on double yellow lines — your call may save lives.

From our side, expect us to be out talking to our hospitality industry and highlighting our concerns this summer. We will be seeking assistance from the industry in providing information and monitoring the behaviour of those who deal drugs on their premises.

Finally, a message to those who deal and profit from these drugs. Stop. The benefit of this side hustle is not worth it. Leave our young people and visitors alone and don’t be under the illusion that we are not investigating this offending. Continue to peddle drugs in our town and face the risk of criminal prosecution.

Methamphetamine has often dominated the narrative, but here in Taupō we also see the damage caused by MDMA and cocaine too, and we will respond.

Like you I am very proud of this town as an events destination, one that offers some of the best natural highs available, from skydiving to mountain biking, jet boat rides to parasailing and plenty of athletic events such as Ironman, swim events and road cycling. Of course we also have a plentiful supply of my favourite legal drug, coffee!

I mention this because there are alternatives for those who need to escape, live on the edge or simply have a great time. If you want to be your best self for those that matter this summer, then look around and take up what this amazing town and community have to offer. Stay safe.

— Andy