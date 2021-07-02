Driver flees on foot after crashing into powerpole

Photo / NZME

A car has crashed into a power pole in Rotorua.

Police were notified of one vehicle crashing into a power pole on Clayton Road about 4.10am today.

A police spokesperson said it appeared the occupant or occupants of the vehicle left the scene on foot.

Unison did not report any power outages in the area at the time of the crash.

Emergency services attended the single vehicle crash that occurred just before 9pm on Springfield Rd, near Utuhina Rd, which left a powerpole almost on its side.

Initial estimations had almost 2000 Unison customers affected in various Rotorua suburbs including Springfield and Tihiotonga and some rural areas south of the city.