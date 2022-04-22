Josh Nicholls creating an exhibition in He Kākano. Photo / Supplied

There is just over a week left for people to share their ideas on what they would like to see for the future of Rotorua Museum through an interactive exhibition.

Rotorua Museum Te Whare Taonga o Te Arawa is hosting He Kākano – The beginnings of our new Whare Taonga to find out what the community wants to see and experience when the strengthened building reopens.

As well as delving into the history of the iconic Bath House building and giving insights into the strengthening project, the exhibition explains the process for planning an exhibition and invites visitors to share their ideas for the future of our regional museum.

The exhibition is open and located at Rotorua Library, Te Aka Mauri, until May 1.

Museum operations manager Joanna Doherty says there has been a great response to the exhibition so far, with a wide range of feedback from both adults and children.

"We have had children drawing pictures of exhibitions they would like to see when the museum reopens, post-it notes with ideas for a huge range of experiences and services our community would like included, as well as feedback via our digital survey of the types of exhibitions our community would like to see."

Joanna says this exhibition is the first step in asking the community for its thoughts on the types of exhibitions and experiences they would like to see in the museum when it reopens.

"We want to ensure the stories told in the museum authentically reflect our place and our people, and that the museum experiences meet the wants and needs of our community.

"We have a fantastic opportunity to create something really special, and uniquely of Rotorua. A place that our community values and wants to come to time and time again. A place that they are proud of and where they feel they belong.

"To do that it is really important that our local people have their say about what is important to them."

For people who are not able to get to the library, there is an online survey where you can share their ideas with us.

People can either scan the attached QR code (English and Māori versions) or enter one of the following bit.ly addresses to access the survey in English or Māori:

- Adult questionnaire

https://bit.ly/TAWReoE

- Adult questionnaire in Māori

https://bit.ly/TAWReoM

A small selection of ideas received on the post-it notes include

- A sandpit for children to discover treasures in

- Virtual tours of 3D historical landscapes

- Discovery area for tamariki

- Regular exhibitions of the important art collection

- Free for locals

- Volcanic and geothermal history and knowledge

- Interactive exhibits for all ages

- Local Māori and European history

- Ice age animals from around here

- Space for local art

- Something scary based on true events in Rotorua

- Café baskets to picnic in Government Gardens