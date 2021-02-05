'Devastated': Rotorua Community Menz Shed members reeling after brazen overnight theft

Rotorua Menz Shed members need the public's help to locate their stolen trailer. Photo / Supplied

The brazen theft of a large trailer worth about $2000 and a skill-saw from the Rotorua Community Menz Shed has had a devastating impact on its members.

Treasurer Wesley Ahchan said sometime between 3pm yesterday and 8am today, someone jemmied the lock on the organisation's shed and stole its trailer.

Ahchan said he and chairman Gary Cooper were "devastated" as the single axel steel trailer which measured 2.4m long and 1.5m wide was not insured.

"It had been loaned to us by another member on a long-term basis, and we had been using the trailer to cart things around and do pick up for two years without incident."

Ahchan said the trailer was grey in colour but it appeared whoever broke in may have used some tins of paint inside the shed to repainted it to try and disguise it.

"It's now probably nearly white with some reddish colouring as well. It's a huge loss, as it would cost about $2000 to replace and they also stole a skill-saw worth $150 to $250."

"It's also a huge inconvenience as we are in the process of moving to new premises about 2km away and need the trailer to move things to the new site.

"It makes us sick to the stomach and angry that someone feels they have the right to do this, particularly as we are a charitable trust," he said.

"We're keen to hear from anyone who heard or saw any suspicious around the relevant times or knows where the stolen items are."

Ahchan said the shed door was also damaged and now has large crack measuring about 100mm and has been boarded up until it can be repaired or replaced.

He said the burglary had been reported to the police today.

"We feel like our personal space has been invaded and now we don't know how safe our new shed will be," he said.

Anyone with information should call Rotorua Community Menz Shed on (07) 347 8393 or phone Rotorua police on 105 or the Crimestoppers line anonymously on 0800 555 111.