The vehicle Brian Tamaki was driving allegedly crossed the centre line and hit an oncoming vehicle. Photo / Supplied

Destiny Church leader Brian Tamaki is facing a careless driving charge after allegedly crossing the centre line and smashing into a car with two elderly people inside.

The crash happened on Hamurana Rd on May 6, and the elderly woman had to be taken to Rotorua Hospital.

Tamaki now faces a careless driving charge, which carries a maximum $3000 fine.

Bishop Brian Tamaki at the lockdown and vaccination protest at Auckland Domain during level 3 lockdown in October. Photo / Brett Phibbs

The 64-year-old high-profile church leader's case was called in the Rotorua District Court's registrar's list on June 2 and June 22, but he was not required to appear at those hearings.

The case was adjourned until July 14 when he was to appear before a community magistrate. However, all cases in that courtroom on that date had to be adjourned for court reasons.

Tamaki is now scheduled to appear in the Rotorua District Court on August 11 to enter a plea.

The police summary of facts has been released to the Rotorua Daily Post Weekend.

Police allege Tamaki was driving a Foton vehicle about 5pm on Friday, May 6, east on Hamurana Rd near State Highway 33.

It is alleged the elderly couple was travelling westbound and their vehicle was allegedly struck by Tamaki's vehicle after it crossed the centre line.

Emergency services at the crash scene. Photo / Supplied

The summary alleges Tamaki's entire vehicle was in the opposing lane in the path of the oncoming vehicle.

The elderly man driving the car tried to swerve right but was unsuccessful, and both vehicles' passenger sides collided at speed, the summary alleges.

Both vehicles spun around and came to a stop, with Tamaki's vehicle going through a fence and into a nearby paddock, the summary alleges.

Nearby residents came out of their homes to help and call emergency services.

In explanation, Tamaki allegedly stated: "I heard a noise behind me and did a quick mirror glance.''

The Rotorua Daily Post Weekend has approached Tamaki's representative to give the church leader a chance to comment.

The damaged fence. Photo / Kelly Makiha

Monty Henry, who lives nearby, told the Rotorua Daily Post Weekend this week that he and his fellow neighbour rushed to help when they heard the crash.

Henry said Tamaki mentioned he was driving his brother-in-law's vehicle and his brother-in-law was in the passenger seat.

Henry said he instantly knew who he was when he saw him.

"I said 'what are you up to numb nuts?' And I said 'oh you're lucky God is on your side'."

Henry said in his opinion, Tamaki was incredibly lucky the two elderly people weren't killed and that he didn't hit a pole that was near the fence his vehicle allegedly plunged through.

In his view, both vehicles looked extensively damaged.

He believed the impact of the crash was such, the back wheel of the elderly couple's vehicle snapped off.

"The back wheel was just hanging off."

The slight bend in Hamurana Rd where the crash happened. Photo / Kelly Makiha

Henry said Tamaki's wife, Hannah, arrived at the crash scene not long after.

Tamaki was linked to anti-government protests in Auckland earlier this month that held up motorway traffic for more than an hour.

Tamaki and three other prominent Destiny Church members, including Hannah, also face charges over allegations they violated the Covid-19 lockdown last year by organising or attending Auckland Domain protests.

Tamaki faces four charges of intentionally failing to comply with Covid-19 orders. Police alleged he organised a protest at Auckland Domain on October 2, last year, attended the protest, attended a second Auckland Domain protest on October 16, and attended a third Auckland Domain protest on November 20.

Large outdoor gatherings were prohibited by Covid-19 orders at the time.

The Tamakis and two others, Jennifer Louise Marshall and Kaleb Cave, have been remanded until September 1 for a case review hearing relating to those charges.

All four were charged with intentionally failing to comply with the Covid-19 Public Health Response Act, which could carry a penalty of up to six months' imprisonment and a $4000 fine.

Tamaki has been in court several times since his October arrest relating to his bail conditions.

Brian Tamaki appears via AVL before the Auckland District Court in November. Photo / Supplied

He spent nine days in prison for breaching bail but was released on a 24-hour curfew. A High Court judge then allowed a variation to the curfew, meaning he could attend large gatherings, including going on holiday, because lockdown restrictions were no longer an issue.

Tamaki and his family moved to Rotorua between 1984 and 1985 from their home town of Te Awamutu to take over the apostolic church in Rotorua, known as Lake City Church, which met at a warehouse in Maisey Pl.

The church then became based in the former Odeon theatre in Tutanekai St, where the congregation is today still going strong with hundreds of members.

Brian and Hannah Tamaki were ministers at the church in Rotorua before moving to Auckland where they founded Destiny Church in 1998 with 20 members, many of them following the Tamakis from Lake City Church, which was renamed Destiny Rotorua in 2001.

The Auckland church has now grown and nationwide Destiny was reported to have up to 6000 members at its peak.