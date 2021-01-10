Danny Lee Springfield Open: Ten-year-old hits ace as teens take title

Akarana's Joshua Bai and Geyserland Futures' Jessica Green took out their respective titles at the weekend. Photo / Supplied

Teen winners plus two hole-in-ones, including one from a 10-year-old, were the highlights of this year's Danny Lee Springfield Open.

Akarana's Joshua Bai and Geyserland Futures' Jessica Green have a combined age of 32 but between the teenagers there was no lack of skill and ability as they each took out their respective titles during the weekend's 54-holer at Springfield Golf Club in Rotorua.

The par 70 men's course was where Danny Lee, now based in the US and playing on the PGA Tour, learnt the game which took him to the number one amateur spot in the world.

10-year-old Juwon Kim scored a hole in one. Photo / Supplied

Bai and Green proved themselves the best golfers amongst the field in the annual tournament which carries World Amateur Golf Ranking points.

The 14-year-old Bai started playing in the event as a 10-year-old of some potential in 2017 and confirmed his development with a weekend effort of 64, 66 and 68 for a 12 under par total to beat Tyler Wood by one.

The just-turned 18-year-old Green galloped home with a closing four-under-par 68 to add to her consistent 70 and 72 to head Amy Im by three shots in the women's competition.

Tournament director Craig Tiriana said the victories and nature was just what Lee and his family were thinking off when they started their legacy event in Rotorua where he attended Rotorua Boy's High School and dominated Kiwi amateur golf.

"Josh [Bai] and now an Auckland and national representative was knee high when he first showed up here and his development to be our champion is phenomenal while Jessica is going from strength to strength in her game," Tiriana said.

"Danny wanted an event to provide opportunities for young Kiwi golfers to test themselves and it's an important time with the North island Junior championships later this week.

"We also had 10-year-old Juwon Kim score a hole in one on Saturday while 14-year-old Geyserland Futures player Francis Lockwood came through to win the men's nett."

Wellsford's Alayna Cox also carded a hole-in-one. Photo / Supplied

Kim didn't strike the only perfect shot during the weekend with Wellsford's Alayna Cox also carding a hole in one, her first in a tournament, during Saturday afternoon's second round.

There was a lot of quality golf played with nine players in total finishing the weekend with sub-par totals.

The low rounds belonged to Bai and third-place Stephen Liu who between them respectively opened and closed with scorching six under par 64s.