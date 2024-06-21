The winning couple of the Harcourts Dancing For Hospice competition, Nicky Fraser and David Livingstone.

Rotorua Daily Post reporter Laura Smith is taking part in this year’s Harcourts Dancing for Hospice. She shares her thoughts in the build-up to the August 17 event.

OPINION

What an idiot.

As if learning to dance wasn’t challenging enough, I’ve taken it upon myself to make my own costume.

Thankfully I have some help from a colleague (you’re a legend Aleyna) which will very much be needed - I’m no sewing savant.

Plenty of time, right?

Sure, Laura.

Fingers crossed it will all come together nice and smoothly, with no hiccups.

The dancing is going well and our routine is almost finished, so soon we’ll be working on tidying our steps and adding some pizazz.

Jazz hands maybe? Hmmm.

Not so jazzy is how stiff my knee has been this week - word of advice, don’t enter long-distance running events without training.

No pain though, so I’m hoping it’s just a blip of stiffness and back to normal.

One thing’s for sure, this dancing journey has definitely been an opportunity for learning.

Some nights I leave the hall with my brain humming with information overload.

And the brain can’t always keep up with the feet - it’s a real process learning where to go, on what count, and in which direction.

This author is taking part in Harcourts Dancing for Hospice outside her salaried hours. NZME is a sponsor of the charity event and any content by the Local Democracy Reporter is done in her own time.

Laura Smith is a Local Democracy Reporting journalist based at the Rotorua Daily Post. She previously reported general news for the Otago Daily Times and Southland Express, and has been a journalist for four years.



