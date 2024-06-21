The winning couple of the Harcourts Dancing For Hospice competition, Nicky Fraser and David Livingstone.

Ten local couples are bravely stepping out of their comfort zones in August for the annual Harcourts Dancing for Hospice. This week Tyson Rimmer and Jane Hua talk about their experience so far.

Tyson Rimmer - Harcourts Dancing for Hospice 2024 participant.

Why are you dancing?

Firstly, I was nominated and asked by a lot of people to give it a go. Secondly, it is way out of my comfort zone so I figured why not give it a go and see what I can do.

How’s the experience been so far?

So far, the experience has been amazing meeting a whole lot of cool people. Slowly learning my dance with my dance partner Jane has been interesting as I have no idea how to dance but seeing it all come together slowly has been amazing.

How do you think you will feel on the night?

On the night I think I’ll be extremely nervous but really excited to get out there and give it a go.

I am also very excited to see the rest of the dancers get out on stage and smash it.

What is your dancing experience?

Absolutely zero. I’m just hoping on the night my feet go where they are meant to, and I get to the end.

What is the highlight of the process so far?

I think my highlight is remembering what all the dancers were like on the first night we all met and danced together. Now when I see them doing their different dancing it’s crazy to see the difference. The group of dancers, coaches, mentors are all awesome and helpful.

Jane Hua - Harcourts Dancing for Hospice 2024 participant.

Jane Hua

Why are you dancing?

I am dancing to challenge myself and step out of my comfort zone.

What’s the experience been like so far?

The experience has been fun and demanding. It has been a big challenge to myself.

How do you think you will feel on the night?

On the night I expect to feel a mix of excitement and nerves. It will have taken a lot of hard work to get there, so hopefully a sense of accomplishment and adrenaline.

What is your dancing experience?

My experience is limited, unless you count stubbing my toe

How would you describe your dance partner?

My dance partner is very friendly, helpful and patient. I am very lucky to have him helping me.

What is the highlight of the process so far?

The highlight of the process so far has been meeting new people and the anticipation of what is to come.