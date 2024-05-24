Rotorua Daily Post's Laura Smith is taking part in this year's Harcourts Dancing for Hospice.

So it turns out that putting one foot in front of the other is trickier than one might think.

This week my legs have been tripping over themselves in ways I didn’t know were possible as Nikora and I grapple with new moves and old on our dancing journey.

Our half-hour lesson on Monday was challenging, our brains tricking us into thinking we should go one way and our feet not following through.

But we knew it wasn’t going to be an easy task and we stuck at it.

Extra practice later and we are back in the flow of things, frustration subsided and just a little bit pleased with ourselves.

We now both have our shoes, and I don’t think I’ve ever owned any so pretty. The heel helps match me a little closer to Nikora’s height too, which is not a bad thing.

Now on to thinking costumes, about which I am endlessly excited. It will feel so real and thrilling to be all dressed up, looking all proper.

