2023 Central Plateau winners. Dairy Trainee of the Year Jasmine Hall, left, Share Farmers of the Year Nicole and Kevin Oppert and Dairy Manager of the Year Mohammed Arifin. Photo / Supplied

The region’s leading farmers have been recognised at two dairy industry award events.

Kevin and Nicole Oppert won the region’s Share Farmer of the Year category at the Central Plateau Dairy Industry Awards annual awards dinner held at Rydges Rotorua on Friday night.

The other big winners were Mohammed (Jay) Arifin who was named the 2023 Central Plateau Dairy Manager of the Year and Jasmine Hall named the 2023 Central Plateau Dairy Trainee of the Year.

Due to entrants withdrawing from the Share Farmer category, Central Plateau Share Farmer entrant scores were benchmarked against the national average, with data collated from the 10 other regions.

This also meant merit awards were awarded if the entrant achieved at the right level.

Kevin credited his 2017 experience as a Dairy Manager entrant as giving him a better understanding of his management techniques, which led to their first contract-milking position.

“We both loved being outside and have a passion for animals and working on the land,” Nicole said.

2023 Central Plateau Share Farmers of the Year Nicole and Kevin Oppert. Photo / Supplied

“We love all aspects of farming – the challenges and all.”

The freedom and space they have to raise their family make dairying an appealing career choice.

“It’s a lifestyle as well as a career for all of us to love.”

The Opperts contract milk for Roger and Amanda Garland on a 178ha Taupō property, milking 560 cows. They won $14450 in prizes and four merit awards.

Kevin and Nicole are excited about the use of technology in farming and where this might lead, in on-farm scenarios as well as recording and admin.

“We’re young and versatile enough to adapt and fit into any future within the dairy industry.”

The couple are frustrated at the negativity “around the 1 per cent of the industry – 99 per cent of farmers strive for healthy animals and productive land.”

There have been a few challenges in their career, including staff, growing equity and starting their own business at a young age.

“Each morning is a morning closer to reaching our goal of potential farm ownership,” Kevin said.

“Our family drives us to succeed even when times are hard – tomorrow is always another day!”

The Opperts said they were proud of achieving record production on different systems and of progressing their careers from farm assistants in 2009 to self-employed contract milkers.

The Opperts, both 30, identified people as a strength of their business.

2023 Central Plateau Dairy Trainee of the Year Jasmine Hall. Photo / Supplied

“We create an optimistic team environment where everyone feels included, with open communication with the owner and employees.”

Runners-up in the Central Plateau Share Farmer of the Year competition were Buddhi Alankarage and Chamila Mudalige who won $10,075 in prizes and four merit awards.

The couple are contract milkers for Greg MaCulouggh and Jose Franco on their 153ha Rotorua property, milking 520 cows.

The winner of the 2023 Central Plateau Dairy Manager of the Year competition, Mohammad (Jay) Arifin, came from a farming background in Indonesia before arriving in New Zealand in 2008.

He works on the Wairarapa Moana Incorporation’s Mangakino 289ha property, milking 1055 cows. He won $9047 in prizes and three merit awards.

The 2023 Central Plateau Dairy Trainee of the Year, Jasmine Hall, 20, is a farm assistant on Stu and Anne Koopal’s 204ha Rerewhakaaitu property, milking 560 cows. She won $7000 in prizes and two merit awards.

The Central Plateau Dairy Industry Awards winners’ field day will be held on March 22 at 947 Poihipi Rd in Taupō.

Meanwhile, Cameron and Jessica Lea took out the Share Farmer of the Year category at the Bay of Plenty Dairy Industry Awards at the Awakeri Events Centre on Saturday.

2023 Bay of Plenty Share Farmers of the Year Cameron and Jessica Lea. Photo / Supplied

Cameron, 32, and Jessica, 31, are 50/50 share milking over two farms – Colin and Maria Eggleton’s 120ha Opotiki 270-cow property and Bern and Heather Mcdonalds’ neighbouring 100ha, 300-cow property.

They won $11,300 and three merit awards.

Chihiro Hanyuda won Dairy Manager of the Year while Caleb Spence took out the 2023 Bay of Plenty Dairy Trainee of the Year.

Central Plateau Share Farmer Merit Awards

· DairyNZ – People and Culture Award: Buddhiya Alankarage & Chamila Mudalige

· Ecolab Farm Dairy Hygiene Award: Buddhiya Alankarage & Chamila Mudalige

· Federated Farmers Leadership Award: Buddhiya Alankarage & Chamila Mudalige

· Honda Farm Safety, Health and Biosecurity Award: Kevin & Nicole Oppert

· LIC – Animal Wellbeing, Recording and Productivity: Award Kevin & Nicole Oppert

· Meridian Environmental Sustainability Award: Kevin & Nicole Oppert

· Ravensdown Sustainable Pasture Award: Buddhiya Alankarage & Chamila Mudalige

· Stretton & Co Business Performance Award: Kevin & Nicole Oppert

Dairy Manager Merit Awards:

· DeLaval Livestock Management Award: Mohammed Arifin

· Fonterra Dairy Management Award: Mohammed Arifin

· I.S Dam Lining Ltd Environmental Sustainability: Award Ben Purua

· NZ Farmers Livestock Ltd Pasture & Feed Management: Award Liam Sangster

· Vetora BOP People & Leadership Award: Ben Purua

· Perrin Ag Consultants Ltd Personal Planning & Financial Management Award: Mohammed Arifin

· Armer Farms N.I Emerging Talent Award: Gene Turuwhenua

Dairy Trainee Merit Awards:

· DairyNZ Practical Skills Award: Jasmine Hall

· T H Enterprises Ltd Emerging Talent Award: Tamiti Wineera

· BlackmanSpargo Rural Law Ltd Knowledge Award: Jasmine Hall

· Rotorua Lakes Council Communication & Industry Involvement: Award Shanyn Ruthe

Bay of Plenty Share Farmer Merit Awards

· DairyNZ – People and Culture Award: David Leeder & Mere Edwards

· Ecolab Farm Dairy Hygiene Award: David Leeder & Mere Edwards

· Federated Farmers Leadership Award: Stefan & Rachel Grobecker

· Honda Farm Safety, Health and Biosecurity Award: David Leeder & Mere Edwards

· LIC – Animal Wellbeing, Recording and Productivity Award: Cameron & Jessica Lea

· Meridian Environmental Sustainability Award: Cameron & Jessica Lea

· Ravensdown Sustainable Pasture Award: Stefan & Rachel Grobecker

· Perrin Ag Business Performance Award: Cameron & Jessica Lea

· QCONZ Emerging Talent Award: Stefan & Rachel Grobecker

Dairy Manager Merit Awards:

· DeLaval Livestock Management Award: Chihiro Hunyuda

· Fonterra Dairy Management Award: Chihiro Hunyuda

· Whakatane District Council Environmental Sustainability Award; Chihiro Hunyuda

· Pioneer Brand Products Pasture & Feed Management Award: Dayna Rowe

· BlackmanSpargo Rural Law Ltd People & Leadership Award: Lindsay Williams

· Stem Rural Accountants Personal Planning & Financial Management Award: Dayna Rowe

· Vetora Bay of Plenty Emerging Talent Award: Liam Pirini

Dairy Trainee Merit Awards:

· DairyNZ Practical Skills Award: Keegan Blennerhasset

· PJ Brogden Contracting Emerging Talent Award: Waitangi Park

· I.S Dam Lining Farming Knowledge Award: Caleb Spence

· King Farm Services Ltd Communication & Industry Involvement Award: Fergus Hamilton