Dairy owners set to stand in solidarity, the 'dangerous' Three Waters provision lawyers are calling out and healthcare pay parity in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Dairy owners set to stand in solidarity, the 'dangerous' Three Waters provision lawyers are calling out and healthcare pay parity in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Tauranga dairy owners have shared their fears of rising crime as a nationwide vigil is being held to pay tribute to slain Auckland dairy worker Janak Patel today.

Dairies nationwide will be closing their doors between 12.30pm and 2.30pm to protest.

It comes as Cabinet meets to consider ways to counter rising violence and crime against dairies after last week’s fatal stabbing.

Patel, 34, was fatally stabbed last week following an alleged aggravated robbery at the Rose Cottage Superette in Sandringham.

More than 200 people gathered outside the superette placing floral arrangements outside the store to pay tribute to Patel. His funeral took place on Sunday.

When the Bay of Plenty Times spoke to Ōmokoroa Minimart and Takeaways owner Saed Rajput he said he had not heard about the vigil.

But Rajput could remember clearly the moment he read the news of Patel’s stabbing as he was closing up his shop last week.

Dairy and Business Owners Group chair Sunny Kaushal at the scene of the fatal stabbing attack. Photo / Jed Bradley

“It was very shocking.”

Rajput’s own business has been burgled twice before being ram raided in April.

“I work by myself in my shop and I’m always scared,“ Rajput said.

“What is someone comes in to threaten me or try to hurt me? These questions are always in the back of my mind.”

Rajput said he was waiting to hear from the Western Bay District Council and the Bay of Plenty Police about taking further measures to protect his store.

“As immigrants we come to New Zealand and we don’t expect these things to happen. But these crimes keep happening and it’s frustrating.”

Rajput said he wanted the Government to prioritise everyone’s safety with stricter laws to curb offending.

“People are losing their lives. It’s not acceptable.”

Saed Rajput has owned the business, Ōmokoroa Minimart and Takeaways, since July last year. Photo / Mead Norton

Central Parade Superette & Sushi owner Charangit Singh said he had heard about today’s vigil too late to participate, having already made fresh food that needed to be sold.

However, Singh said he wanted to make a stand in solidarity.

“It’s very sad. I was opening shop at 6am last week when one of my customers told me about what happened in Auckland,” Singh said.

“I checked online and I felt so sad.”

Singh said crime was getting worse and he believed the situation wasn’t going to get better soon.

“We never thought this would happen in New Zealand.”

Singh has been working at the Central Parade superette for three years.

“My friends in Auckland are scared. They’re selling their businesses and moving to Australia.

“They’re saying crime is too bad now in New Zealand.”

Flowers laid outside the Rose Cottage Dairy in Sandringham where a worker was stabbed to death. Photo / Dean Purcell

Dairy and Business Owners Group chair Sunny Kaushal asked dairies to consider closing on Monday during the busy lunch hours to pay respect to Patel and others who had been killed, injured or robbed.

“We have would like to ask everyone to stand in solidarity vigil today,” Kaushal told the Bay of Plenty Times.

“We need to send a strong message out to the Government that enough is enough.”

Kaushal said he had asked dairy owners and workers to keep their actions respectful and dignified but it was important to let the Government know “we are unhappy”.

“Our safety is very, very important. We need to feel safer. It is our fundamental right to be safe,” Kaushal said.

“We are proud Kiwis, proud New Zealanders and we want to be able to continue to look after our whanau and serve our communities.”





A Givealittle page has been set up for Patel’s family and has raised more than $65,000.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told AM the Government will be discussing whether crime prevention programmes are reaching everyone they need to, as well as how it can work with councils more to deliver strengthened security.

A group will also assemble outside the Prime Minister’s electorate office in Mt Albert.

A 34-year-old man was arrested on Friday and charged with aggravated robbery and murder following Patel’s death.

A second man, 42, was also arrested and has been charged with robbery. Both men were remanded in custody on Saturday.

A third person has also been charged with robbery. The 36-year-old man is due to appear in the Auckland District Court today.



