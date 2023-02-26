Waka Kotahi NZTA's plan was for the stretch of State Highway 1 between Taupō and Tūrangi to be closed between 9am and 2.30pm on weekdays.

Impacts of Cyclone Gabrielle on the North Island’s road networks have seen Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency postpone planned resurfacing on State Highway 1.

The work at Hallets Bay was planned for February, and would have seen State Highway 1 closed to non-residents between Taupō and Tūrangi on weekdays for about two and a half weeks.

When it was confirmed that Cyclone Gabrielle was headed for the mid and upper-North Island, the works were put on hold until the situation could be assessed.

At the time, Waikato system manager Cara Lauder said once the weather event had passed, contractors would assess the network for damage, and then confirm when they could commence work at sites like Halletts Bay.

Now, the work has been shelved until the summer of 2023/24.

Roads across the North Island have been affected by Cyclone Gabrielle, including State Highway 5 between Taupō and Napier, which was closed due to slips, fallen trees and washed-out bridges.

A statement from Waka Kotahi said that the decision was made to keep as much of the road network open as possible.

“In the wake of the cyclone, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency wants to keep SH1 open to ensure essential services and freight can access routes to Hawke’s Bay and Tairāwhiti Gisborne without delay.”

A full closure was needed in order to safely complete the resurfacing of the 330-metre section of road, and warm, dry weather was needed, Waka Kotahi said.

This meant that next summer was the first available opportunity to complete the work.

The works were planned because the underlying layers along the road at Halletts Bay are reaching the end of their useful life.

Waka Kotahi said that, with the delay to the maintenance, any issues that appear along the highway will be repaired on an as-needed basis.