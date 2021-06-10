Crossfit Te Arawa Double Trouble competition attracts 132 athletes

Crossfit Te Arawa's Knisha Ruland in action at the Double Trouble Crossfit competition. Photo / Supplied

CrossFit Te Arawa's annual Double Trouble mixed pairs competition has proven as popular as ever.

The event, held last weekend, attracted 66 pairs - 132 athletes - over five divisions; beginner, scaled, masters 40+, Masters 50+ and Rx.

Including Crossfit Te Arawa, there were five local gyms represented.

Crossfit Te Arawa owners Willy and Carol Taite said while no local teams made the podium this year, due to fierce competition, it was great to have locals throwing down and competing.

They said they "really appreciate" the volunteer mahi from judges, scorekeepers, gear changers, kai helpers and cleaners.

"They really are the beating heart of this competition and our gym, they were exemplary again this year. Many went over and above putting in countless hours before, during and well after the competition.

"We are extremely humbled to call these amazing people friends that have become family."

Action from the Double Trouble mixed pairs Crossfit competition. Photo / Supplied

The day started with a foggy 7am running event, followed by five further gruelling workouts testing various exercises.

"Overall, it was another very successful event, enjoyed by many. Most importantly [it was] held in great sportsmanship and spirit, which upholds the mana of CrossFit Te Arawa."

Crossfit Te Arawa's Treez Graham performs a squat during the Double Trouble mixed pairs CrossFit competition. Photo / Supplied

Two-time Crossfit Games podium finisher Garry Jones was extremely pleased with the 50+ masters division added this year.

CrossFit Whakatāne owner Lewis Jones said it was a "great comp and a great day".

"Finally a massive thank you must go out to our competition sponsors Kill Cliff, Solid Strength Equipment, Twisted Pits BBQ, Polynesian Spa, Simon Ltd & IIWII. Without them we wouldn't be able to run such an awesome event," the Taites said.