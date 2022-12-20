United Kingdom cricketing visitors Charlotte Phillips (left), Tyler McGladdery, Cormac McLoughlin-Gavin and Jake Rowe. Photo / Crispian Stewart

Rotorua and Bay of Plenty cricket has had a huge injection of UK talent, as Rotorua Bayleys Central Indians and Craigs Investment Partners Geyser Cricket Club have invested and researched in the off-season to secure a quartet of personnel.

The pros, all in their 20s, have made Rotorua their summer cricket home for the season to develop their game, along with the experience that an overseas contract offers in the Bay.

Geyser has secured the services of the talented Tyler McGladdery from Lancashire, who has forged an impressive County 2nd XI career in the United Kingdom scene. Upon arrival, he was quickly elevated to captain the Premier Team, and has not disappointed, with a high score of 168* and a five-wicket bag bowling his left-arm mysteries.

He has also been a great role model for the younger players coming through, which was recognised by BoP and Northern Districts Cricket Associations via his recent appointment to coach the Lakelands U-19 representative team at the ND U19 Tournament in Gisborne earlier this month.

When Tyler is not doing hard labour for Ben Dyson’s Landscaping Company, he will be working tirelessly into the small hours assisting other overseas players to find suitable club arrangements around the world with his player contract work for CricX.

Rotorua Central Indians have canvassed particularly well in the winter, with Jake Rowe returning from Herefordshire with a role at Rotorua Boys’ High School within the newly-created Cricket Academy.

He has made a huge impact for the team, with a couple of 80s with the bat and some tight left-arm spin bowling. He comes with his partner, Charlotte Phillips, who has a glittering career with Gloucester.

Charlotte has been a great addition to our female game in Rotorua, and is coaching some of our local girls as well as the Central Spartans. She also plays for the Central Reserves Men’s Team.

To complete the United Kingdom summer roster is Cormac McLoughlin-Gavin, from Ireland. He was quick to acknowledge the support from the Rotorua Central Cricket Club, as he sees this experience as a stepping stone to continue his Leinster Lightning career in the Irish List A first-class system.

When Cormac is not scoring runs at the top of the order for Central, he will be cleaning up the town working for club sponsors Chemwash. He complements this work with some Junior coaching roles for Northern Districts Cricket.

While these four will be at the front end of our local game in Rotorua, there is plenty of behind-the-scenes work - which can’t be underestimated - that goes into getting these players into our town and making sure their experience is memorable.

This may include costs for flights, accommodation, vehicles, arranging a job and social support. This will be achieved by club volunteers and local businesses that sponsor our community code. When you see our visitors around town, make them feel welcome (especially through this Christmas time away from their families) and acknowledge how appreciative we are they chose Rotorua, of all cricketing places in the world, to apply their sporting trade. They will be our best advocates when they return to the United Kingdom, or wherever they chose next to play this great game! Or, they might just stay…

