Crispian Stewart: Trout fishing tournament hooked on Rotorua

Alan McFarlane from the Citizens Club with one of the competition's sponsors, Jodi Ratahi from EVES Realty. Photo / Supplied

Hakinakina community news is a weekly update on our own local community sports and athletes.

Rotorua has just hosted its 17th National Trout Fishing Tournament, and will do so for the next two years, too.

The smoked fish competition samples were a highlight of the event held earlier this month, courtesy of the Rotorua Citizens Club.

Over 100 of the country’s top anglers assembled to enjoy themselves and fish in our region, featuring the lakes Rotorua, Rotoiti, Ōkataina and Tarawera.

The Citizens Club, led by Alan McFarlane, continues to deliver an amazing event across five days to ensure a memorable experience each year for our competitors and visitors.

McFarlane and the team at the Citizens Club have managed to arrange up to $15,000 worth of prizes for this iconic angler’s event, which the national body has now confirmed will be hosted in Rotorua for the next two years.

They have also introduced a junior competition in the last two events to create a legacy for the next generation of competitors. I was fortunate enough to attend the prize-giving, and watched McFarlane run a smooth and well-oiled operation.

They have developed some great relationships with key local businesses, including their main sponsor, Telfer Marine Rotorua.

Our region’s reputation and profile in the angler world continues to be enhanced by hosting this annual event, and this can be attributed to McFarlane and the dedicated team at the Citizen’s Club, and the Rotorua business and community partnerships he has created.

Brit import making presence felt on the pitch

Tyler McGladdery is truly making his presence felt on the Bay of Plenty Cricket scene with some remarkable performances at Rotorua’s Smallbone Park.

Last week, the Geyser Cricket Club’s UK overseas player dominated the T20 fixture against cross-town rivals Rotorua Central Indians, scoring 80 not out with the bat and taking five wickets, including a hat-trick, to get Craigs Investment Partners Geyser over the line in a Super Over.

His thirst for runs continued over the weekend, when Geyser hosted Pāpāmoa, again at Smallbone, in the BOP Premier Bay Cup clash.

Geyser amassed an imposing total of 316 for four declared, with McGladdery making 168 not out off only 165 balls. As captain, and revealing his true team spirit, he declared the innings where perhaps a bigger personal milestone was not far from sight.

Tyler McGladdery celebrating his 168* for Craigs Investment Partners Geyser Cricket Club. Photo / Supplied

Geyser went on to bowl Pāpāmoa out for 78 to win by a huge 238-run margin.

McGladdery will spend a week in Gisborne this month coaching the Lakeland Boys U19 Team as they take on the best in our Northern Districts region.

Our young cricketing talent is truly blessed to have his skills and experience to share this summer.

He is making a positive impact on our game here, and I don’t doubt there will be more to come, with Smallbone Park as his second home.

- Crispian Stewart is a Rotorua sports enthusiast.