Floyd Sanford, Max Jensen, Casey Magatogia and Luke Biddle-Tai about to tee off in the Junior Classic. Photo / Crispian Stewart

Hakinakina community news is a weekly update on our local community sports and athletes.

Lakeview Golf & Country Club’s annual flagship event, the Helix Lakeview Classic Golf tournament, took place on a wet weekend in January.

The tournament attracts players from all over New Zealand, with a Friday Sponsors Day round followed by the Saturday rolling start and Sunday shotgun start for the Open players.

Unfortunately, the weather conditions limited any play on the first two days, but tournament organisers Josh and Tania Edwards were determined to get some play in for visitors on Sunday. In total, 110 keen golfers turned up to play, which was a good measure of the support and following this event attracts.

Conditions were still very challenging, but you wouldn’t know it from the quality scores required to take out the key categories.

Local player Mailau Skudder took out the Senior Men’s result with a round of 75. An 81 from Alualu Tuifua from Remuera was good enough to win the Intermediate Men’s trophy. The Junior Men’s was won by Thomas Stowers from Hutt Park with a round of 80. The Ladies’ competition was taken out by Tauranga’s Tania Ellis with an impressive round of 76.

The Junior Lakeview Classic has been recently introduced to cater for a growing interest in the junior game. The team at Four Stripes Golf seeks sponsorship for all entries to enable them to experience tournament golf in a supportive and learning environment. Each junior player receives a welcome pack which includes a polo, cap, drinks, goodies to eat, a golf ball, tees and a pitch repairer, dinner and a prize. All local Rotorua junior players in the field were sponsored by Eves Rotorua Real Estate.

The Lakeview Golf & Country Club, in partnership with Four Stripes Golf, prides itself on being a friendly whānau-based club that welcomes everyone. They are based on the ethos of manaakitanga [hospitality] and whanaungatanga [connection], and in true spirit, have invited all visitors who registered for the tournament back for a free 18-hole round in lieu of the cancelled tournament rounds. This includes rescheduling the sponsors’ round.

Josh and Tania’s focus has also been on next year’s event, where they anticipate being able to host their guests in the newly built clubrooms. The course has amazing views of the lake, and with some accommodation options just being developed nearby, you get the feeling the club, tournament, course and surrounds are becoming a popular community to be a part of.

Crispian Stewart is a Rotorua sports enthusiast.

For your Community Sports news and stories, please contact Crispian.stewart@eves.co.nz.