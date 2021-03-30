Crews dealing with wastewater issue in Rotorua's eastern suburbs

Residents in Rotorua's eastern suburbs are being asked to restrict water use to avoid a sewage overflow. Photo / Getty Images

Residents in Rotorua's eastern suburbs are being asked to restrict water use to avoid a sewage overflow. Photo / Getty Images

‌

Residents in Rotorua's eastern suburbs are being asked to conserve water this morning due to a wastewater issue.

In a Facebook post, the Rotorua Lakes Council said it had crews "dealing with a situation at our eastern suburbs wastewater pump station".

"We need your help to avoid a sewage overflow," the post said.

"Only flush if you have to, short or no shower, hold off on the laundry and dishes and don't leave taps running.

"We're doing all we can to keep the situation under control and we'll keep you posted."

This request was for all residents in the eastern suburbs including Lynmore, Okareka, Ngapuna, Owhata, all the way to and including Brunswick and Otaramarae.

EASTSIDERS WE NEED YOUR HELP!! Crews are dealing with a situation at our eastern suburbs wastewater pump station and we... Posted by Rotorua Lakes Council on Tuesday, March 30, 2021

More to come.