Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Rotorua Daily PostUpdated

Crews called to clothing store fire in Hinemoa St

Quick Read
Fire crews at the scene.

Fire crews at the scene.

Rotorua Daily Post

Crews are at a fire on Hinemoa St in Rotorua.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said two appliances were called to the scene, between Tutanekai and Fenton Sts, about 10.56am.

A firefighter removes a burn object from Lala Mandala. Photo / Andrew Warner
A firefighter removes a burn object from Lala Mandala. Photo / Andrew Warner

A bystander said he had seen smoke and flames at the clothing store Lala Mandala and a firefighter was seen removing a burnt object from the shop.

The fire is now out.

Fire crews at the scene. Photo / Andrew Warner
Fire crews at the scene. Photo / Andrew Warner

The spokeswoman said the apartments above had been evacuated as a precaution.

Police have also been notified.

More to come.