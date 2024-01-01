A crash took place on SH30. Photo / NZME

One person in moderate condition has been transported to Rotorua Hospital after a one-vehicle crash, on State Highway 30 south of Rotorua this afternoon.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said one ambulance was sent to the scene at 3.13pm and treated two patients including one person with minor injuries.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said one fire truck was also sent to the scene to assist.

The crash comes as emergency services attended another single-vehicle crash on SH30 this afternoon - near Lake Ōkataina - about 2.30pm. One person suffered critical injuries, while two other people had minor injuries.