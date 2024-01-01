One person has critical injuries and State Highway 30 is blocked near Lake Okataina after a one-vehicle crash this afternoon. Photo / NZME

One person has critical injuries and State Highway 30 is closed near Lake Okataina after a one-vehicle crash this afternoon.

Police were called to the scene at 2.30pm. Traffic management has been put in place and the highway will be closed for several hours while the Serious Crash Unit investigates.

A police spokesperson said three occupants were in the vehicle and two people have minor injuries.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said two ambulances, one helicopter, one rapid response unit and one operations manager responded to the scene.

SH30 EAST OF ROTORUA - ROAD CLOSED

- 3:45PM, MON 1 JAN

SH30 is closed between the intersection of SH34/SH30 and the intersection of SH30/SH33 following a serious crash. Avoid the area if possible. Highway Conditions Map: https://t.co/ExnlzYhTFD ^MS https://t.co/m83YALL2N0 pic.twitter.com/wxnCxY4MXJ — Waka Kotahi NZTA Waikato/BoP (@WakaKotahiWaiBP) January 1, 2024

The spokesperson said the ambulance had treated two patients in minor condition and was transporting patients to Rotorua Hospital.

Police advised road users to expect delays or use another route.

More to come.



