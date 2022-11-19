Four people presented to Rotorua Hospital with mountain biking injuries from November 5 to 13. Photo / Mead Norton

Wet weather, better quality of trails and mountain bikers getting used to the "spotlight" are some possible reasons for fewer injuries at Crankworx this year, its director says.

The local mountain biking festival ran from November 5 to 13 and had a jam-packed schedule of events, featuring talented athletes from around the world.

During this time, four patients presented to the Rotorua Hospital Emergency Department for injuries related to mountain biking, Te Whatu Ora Lakes said.

At the event in March 2020, 25 patients were taken to hospital.

Crankworx Rotorua event director Ariki Tibble. Photo / Laura Smith

Event director Ariki Tibble said there were fewer accidents when it was wet, which, in his view, was "kind of bizarre".

"Perhaps people take their speed off a little bit, I'm not too sure but that is a trend that we've noticed.

"Every year, the quality of the trails evolves and there is a focus, very much, on making sure that jumps are constructed well and safety is definitely top of mind."

Tibble said there were many Kiwi riders who were getting "much better".

"We've seen in the past sometimes a big crowd will encourage people to push themselves beyond their boundaries and, certainly in the first few years of the event, I think that factor was at play.

"Whereas perhaps now, our Kiwi riders are getting used to the spotlight a little bit more."

Crankworx was not mentioned in the data, however, so injuries may not have been sustained at that event.

One patient brought themselves in, one was accompanied by a family member or friend and two were brought in by the ambulance service, the spokeswoman said.

Of these, two were discharged and two were admitted.

The patients who were admitted had not yet been coded so their principal diagnosis was unavailable, the spokeswoman said.

However, they were noted as presenting with mountain bike trauma and mountain bike abdomen and left shoulder pain.

Both patients had since been discharged, the spokeswoman said.

The injuries ranged from shoulder and wrist sprains, knee, hip and thumb injuries and a number of fractures and concussions, a Lakes District Health Board spokeswoman said at the time.

Another person suffered a cerebral contusion - a bruise of the brain tissue.

Crankworx to return in March 2023

Crankworx will be back in Rotorua from March 18 to 26 and planning is already under way, Tibble said.

"We'll be at the end of the summer rather than coming into [summer] so fingers crossed the weather will be a bit more stable as well."

Tibble said this month's event was the first time since March 2020 that spectators and exhibitors were on site.

"There's a certain buzz that comes with those elements of the event that were missing in 2021. It felt like a bit of a homecoming ... and I know that for the riders that adds another element for them as well."

At the 2021 event, there were no spectators but it still "felt special".

"But it's the people that bring the show at the end of the day so having people back on site was fantastic."

Tibble said on the last day of the event at the Crankworx World Tour awards, former Rotorua Lakes deputy mayor Dave Donaldson was given a lifetime achievement award.

"It was quite a special moment - there's only been one awarded in the past and that was to a guy, Rob McSkimming, who was kind of the founder of Crankworx back in Whistler and Dave has been identified as the New Zealand-based local legend."

Donaldson said the award was "totally unexpected" and it was "very humbling".

He was chairman of the board of directors of the not-for-profit company which held the licence for and governed Crankworx. His work was voluntary.

"I work closely with [Ariki Tibble] on a regular basis to keep the wheels spinning - tee up board meetings, pump information out to the board and get their feedback on issues."

Donaldson said it was "fantastic" to have spectators on site again this year.

"Great for Rotorua, great images going out on the live broadcast to the world and that's what we try to deliver for Rotorua with Crankworx."