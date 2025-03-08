The Maxxis Slopestyle in Memory of McGazza finals. Photo / Clint Trahan
The Maxxis Slopestyle in Memory of McGazza opened the CrankworxRotorua FMBA Slopestyle World Championship with a two-run elimination format.
Patricia Druwen won the women’s competition with an 87.75-point run, showcasing technical mastery.
Tim Bringer claimed his first victory in the men’s competition with a 93.25-point run.
The Maxxis Slopestyle in Memory of McGazza, the opening event of the Crankworx FMBA Slopestyle World Championship (SWC), delivered an electrifying showcase of progression and high-stakes competition under clear and calm skies.
Originally scheduled for today, the event was moved to this morning due to strong winds in the forecast, a media statement said.
After extensive consultations and careful consideration of multiple scenarios, athletes unanimously opted for a new competition format: a high-stakes two-run elimination battle.
This strategic shift not only raised the intensity but also gave all riders the opportunity to perform on the big stage of the SWC.
For the men, the field was cut in half after the first run, while the women’s competition saw the top five of eight riders advancing to a second round.
Women’s competition: New era continues
Now in only its second season within the Crankworx FMBA Slopestyle World Championship, the women’s competition reinforced that these athletes are pushing the limits and proving they belong on the world’s biggest stage.
Germany’s Patricia Druwen made a powerful comeback from illness, throwing down an incredible 87.75-point run filled with technical mastery and precision.
Her trick list included an X-up to suicide no-hander, a double-oppo bar spin and a backflip tuck no-hander, solidifying her place as a serious title contender this season.
Joining Druwen in the final five were Natasha Miller, Robin Goomes, Shealen Reno and Zoe Witwicki. Meanwhile, Renata Wiese and Natalia Niedzwiedz, competing in their first-ever SWC event, struggled with speed on the course and were eliminated after the first run.
The final runs saw Zoe Witwicki better her score but fall short of catching 2023 SWC champion Shealen Reno, finishing fourth after missing speed into the whale tail.
Meanwhile, Druwen, Miller and Goomes celebrated their podium positions with a stylish party train down the course.
Women’s Results
Patricia Druwen (GER) – 87.75 points
Natasha Miller (CAN) – 80.50 pts
Robin Goomes (NZL) – 75.25 pts
Shealen Reno (USA) – 67.50 pts
Zoe Witwicki (CAN) – 61.25 pts
Renata Wiese (CHI) – 35 pts
Natalia Niedzwiedz (POL) – 19 pts
Men’s competition: Tim Bringer finally takes gold
After eight podium finishes in the SWC, France’s Tim Bringer finally claimed his first-ever Crankworx FMBA Slopestyle World Championship victory, dominating the field with a 93.25-point run that left his competitors in the dust.
Dropping in last, his 360 double-tailwhip to bar spin, double-backflip tuck no-hander, and 360 tuck no-hander in-double backflip out solidified his spot at the top – an untouchable lead that no one could surpass in the second run.
The 2024 Red Bull Rookie of the Year, Kaidan Ingersoll (USA), proved his rising-star status, bettering his score in the second run to secure silver with 90.87 points.
Meanwhile, Canadian Ben Thompson, a last-minute entry after injuries in the field, made an immediate impact, earning bronze with an 82.92-point first run.
The final round saw Paul Couderc, Griffin Paulson, Jake Atkinson and Max Fredriksson advance, though Paulson, Atkinson and Fredriksson all crashed on the final feature, much to the crowd’s amazement.