For the men, the field was cut in half after the first run, while the women’s competition saw the top five of eight riders advancing to a second round.

Women’s competition: New era continues

Now in only its second season within the Crankworx FMBA Slopestyle World Championship, the women’s competition reinforced that these athletes are pushing the limits and proving they belong on the world’s biggest stage.

Germany’s Patricia Druwen made a powerful comeback from illness, throwing down an incredible 87.75-point run filled with technical mastery and precision.

Her trick list included an X-up to suicide no-hander, a double-oppo bar spin and a backflip tuck no-hander, solidifying her place as a serious title contender this season.

Joining Druwen in the final five were Natasha Miller, Robin Goomes, Shealen Reno and Zoe Witwicki. Meanwhile, Renata Wiese and Natalia Niedzwiedz, competing in their first-ever SWC event, struggled with speed on the course and were eliminated after the first run.

The Maxxis Slopestyle in Memory of McGazza winners on the podium. Photo / Clint Trahan

The final runs saw Zoe Witwicki better her score but fall short of catching 2023 SWC champion Shealen Reno, finishing fourth after missing speed into the whale tail.

Meanwhile, Druwen, Miller and Goomes celebrated their podium positions with a stylish party train down the course.

Women’s Results

Patricia Druwen (GER) – 87.75 points Natasha Miller (CAN) – 80.50 pts Robin Goomes (NZL) – 75.25 pts Shealen Reno (USA) – 67.50 pts Zoe Witwicki (CAN) – 61.25 pts Renata Wiese (CHI) – 35 pts Natalia Niedzwiedz (POL) – 19 pts

Men’s competition: Tim Bringer finally takes gold

After eight podium finishes in the SWC, France’s Tim Bringer finally claimed his first-ever Crankworx FMBA Slopestyle World Championship victory, dominating the field with a 93.25-point run that left his competitors in the dust.

Dropping in last, his 360 double-tailwhip to bar spin, double-backflip tuck no-hander, and 360 tuck no-hander in-double backflip out solidified his spot at the top – an untouchable lead that no one could surpass in the second run.

The Maxxis Slopestyle in Memory of McGazza finals. Photo / Clint Trahan

The 2024 Red Bull Rookie of the Year, Kaidan Ingersoll (USA), proved his rising-star status, bettering his score in the second run to secure silver with 90.87 points.

Meanwhile, Canadian Ben Thompson, a last-minute entry after injuries in the field, made an immediate impact, earning bronze with an 82.92-point first run.

The final round saw Paul Couderc, Griffin Paulson, Jake Atkinson and Max Fredriksson advance, though Paulson, Atkinson and Fredriksson all crashed on the final feature, much to the crowd’s amazement.

Men’s top 8 results

Tim Bringer (FRA) – 93.25 pts Kaidan Ingersoll (USA) – 90.87 pts Ben Thompson (CAN) – 82.92 pts Paul Couderc (FRA) – 82.06 pts Chance Moore (CAN) – 81.25 pts Griffin Paulson (CAN) – 80.42 pts Jake Atkinson (GBR) – 79.25 pts Max Fredriksson (SWE) – 78.92 pts

What’s Next?

The 2025 Maxxis Slopestyle in Memory of McGazza set the tone for an explosive season ahead, proving that both the men’s and women’s competitions are more competitive than ever.

And with the Specialised Dual Slalom wrapping up the Crankworx Rotorua festival today, fans can expect even more high-speed action before the tour moves on to the next stop.

