A cow has been hit by a car near Taupō.

A police media spokeswoman said they received a report of a car crashing into a cow at the intersection of Scoria and Poihipi Rds, Nukuhau, about 8:40pm.

No one was injured but the cow had died and was blocking the southbound lane on Poihipi Rd, she said.

The road was cleared a short time afterward.