Covid vaccines rolled out to all Tūrangi residents over 16 years

Willow Salvador from Tūwharetoa Health (left), Justine Pereka-Owens from Lakes DHB, Anthony Hemopo from Tūwharetoa Health, Hilary Morrish-Allen from Pihanga Health and Kay McRae from Lakes DHB. Photo / Supplied

Covid-19 vaccinations are now available to anyone living in Tūrangi over the age of 16.

Monday was the first day of a six-week Tūrangi vaccination programme, including those in Covid-19 vaccine Group 4.

Lakes District Health Board spokeswoman Sue Wilkie said making the Covid-19 vaccine available in Tūrangi across all groups was a way of providing equity across the region.

"To ensure those at highest risk of infection are able to receive the vaccine.

"The Tūrangi clinics are also a response to ensure that Māori, older people and those living in less affluent areas are not disadvantaged in their efforts to be vaccinated."

Ms Wilkie said the dedicated vaccination hub at Tūrangi is a partnership between Lakes DHB, Tūwharetoa Health and Pihanga Health.

The two doses of Covid-19 Pfizer vaccine will be delivered by five registered nurses in late June, July and early August. The vaccination programme will run for a total of two- to three-week periods, with a week in between.

Earlier in the Covid-19 vaccine rollout effort, Groups 1 and 2 were vaccinated at Pihanga Health. From Monday this week, vaccinations in Tūrangi are being administered from a new site at the Tūrangi Delta (previously the Tongariro Chartered Club), 14 Katopu St. Time slots are allocated for each person and appointments are required.

Tūwharetoa Health Charitable Trust Covid-19 project manager Anthony Hemopo said they are encouraging whānau to source well-researched information to make an informed choice about getting the Covid-19 vaccine.

He said the Tūrangi Vaccination Hub is a valuable service to the community.

"We believe it is important for us to support the community to access these vaccinations as easily as possible, in a place that they feel comfortable."

Mr Hemopo said bringing the vaccination rollout to Tūrangi has been a positive collaboration with Pihanga Health and Lakes DHB.

Speaking to the Taupō & Tūrangi Weekender on Tuesday, Mr Hemopo said the first day of vaccination at the Katopu St hub went really well. He said people coming in had found the process smoothly run and clear to understand.

"We know that there are members of the community who will make the choice not to have the Covid-19 vaccine, and that is okay. We definitely understand that each individual will make their own decision about what is best for them and their whānau.

"But, in general, the response has been very positive in relation to the plan to have vaccinations in Tūrangi."

In a YouTube video, Ngāti Tūwharetoa paramount chief Te Ariki Tā Tumu Te Heuheu encourages people to make an informed choice about the Covid-19 vaccine, using trusted information.

"Our people suffered a heavy loss of life during the Spanish influenza of the early 1900s. Back then we had no immunity to the influenza. We do not want to see history repeat itself with this coronavirus."



The details

What: Covid-19 vaccination hub in Tūrangi

Who: Anyone over the age of 16 years and living in Tūrangi.

Where: The Tūrangi Delta, 14 Katopu St (previously the Tongariro Chartered Club)

When: Week One is already booked out. Week Two: Monday, June 28, Thursday, July 1, Friday, July 2, and Saturday, July 3. Times and days for weeks three to six are yet to be confirmed.

Bookings: Call 0800 WHARIKI (0800 942 7454) and ask about making a booking for a Covid-19 vaccine or go to www.thct.co.nz and follow the instructions.