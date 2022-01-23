New Zealand back in red, calls grow for a health workforce emergency and the new routine police are instilling as facing firearms callouts rise in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Paradise Valley Speedway has been named as a new location of interest.

The Ministry of Health said anyone who was at the speedway meeting on Friday January 21 between 7.30pm and 9.30pm should self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 10 days after they were exposed.

If symptoms develop, get a test and stay at home until you get a negative test result.

Meanwhile, the Selwyn Tavern has been named as a 'close contact' location of interest. Anyone there on Friday January 21 between 1pm and 9pm should self isolate and test immediately and on day five.

There are several new locations of interest for the region.

Five new cases of Covid-19 were reported in Rotorua yesterday and 24 nationwide.

New Zealand moves to red setting

Health officials are searching for how Omicron got into the community as New Zealand returns to a more restrictive way of life aimed at preventing transmission.

From midnight, the country moved into the red traffic light setting in response to nine Covid cases in Motueka being confirmed as Omicron after visiting Auckland.

The connection between the nine Nelson cases and the border is not yet known - leading health officials to believe the highly transmissable variant was circulating in Auckland and potentially in the Nelson region.