New Zealand back in red, calls grow for a health workforce emergency and the new routine police are instilling as facing firearms callouts rise in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

There is one new case of Covid-19 in Rotorua and one in Atiamuri today.

Both cases are linked to previously reported cases.

There are 25 cases in New Zealand with 10 in hospital and none in ICU.

One case is in Rotorua Hospital.

There are no new cases in the Bay of Plenty Health Board region today.

Omicron update

To date, there are 19 community cases of Covid-19 associated with the January Omicron cluster, all are in isolation.

Of these cases, today the Ministry of Health is reporting eight new cases. Two are in the Nelson/Tasman region and are contacts of existing cases, five cases are in Auckland linked to one of the reported family events, and there is an additional case in Palmerston North, a household contact who was already isolating and linked to the previously reported Palmerston North Omicron case.

The Ministry of Health said it expected the number of cases and contacts to grow given the highly transmissible nature of Omicron.

Speedway, tavern new locations of interest

Paradise Valley Speedway has been named as a new location of interest.

The Ministry of Health said anyone who was at the speedway meeting on Friday January 21 between 7.30pm and 9.30pm should self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 10 days after they were exposed.

If symptoms develop, get a test and stay at home until you get a negative test result.

Meanwhile, the Selwyn Tavern has been named as a 'close contact' location of interest. Anyone there on Friday January 21 between 1pm and 9pm should self isolate and test immediately and on day five.

There are several new locations of interest for the region.