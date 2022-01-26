Covid has curtailed any chance of gathering in person for the Rotorua Business Awards. Photo / NZME

"We are determined not let Covid rain on our party." That's the message from the Rotorua Business Chamber which has announced an interactive on-line business awards event next week.

The virtual event will take place on February 4 at 4pm.

It's the third time the Rotorua Business Awards have been derailed by a regional Covid outbreak.

In a statement, the business chamber said: "So many people have put a tremendous effort into planning, entering, judging and delivering this event, and we will not let Covid stand in the way of celebrating some outstanding Rotorua business success stories.

"On the contrary, the need to celebrate has only intensified under the cloud that Covid has hung over business for the past 22 months. And we intend to do so."

All finalists and sponsors are being contacted with details of how this will work, and the Zoom-in contacts will be made available to the public to join, free of charge.

"We obviously cannot gather all 800 odd ticket holders together under one roof with the Red traffic light Ministry of Health Regulations now prevailing.

"But we can still have our sponsors, finalists, winners, and Rotorua business all celebrating together online with some live interactions to add fun and excitement to the occasion," the chamber said.

Tompkins Wake chief executive John Calder said while it was naturally disappointing the gala event couldn't go ahead it would still be great to see the finalists and winners acknowledged and recognised, albeit virtually.

"Tompkins Wake is incredibly proud to be supporting Rotorua businesses and the Rotorua Business Chamber and we acknowledge and thank the chamber team for their work and efforts navigating the challenges Covid has brought for the event," he said.

More details will be available on the Chamber Business Awards website here.

Excellence categories

Toi Ohomai Institute of Technology: Creative Arts & Design Award

• Fineline Design Agency

• Lakes Performing Arts Centre

• Redwoods Treewalk

• Portico Gallery Rotorua

Scion: Innovation & Technology Award

• Local Gecko Productions

• The Appearance Clinic

• Te Arawa Fisheries Group

• Ka Pai Kai Rotorua

• Salt + Tonic

Deloitte: Hospitality and Retail Award

• Rotorua TOP 10 Holiday Park

• Four Square Ngongotaha

• Prince's Gate Hotel

• Pullman Rotorua

• McLeods Booksellers

The Shine Collective: Manaakitanga Tourism Award

• Secret Spot Hot Tubs Rotorua

• Rotorua Rafting

• Waimangu Volcanic Valley

• Rotorua Canopy Tours

• Whakarewarewa - The Living Maori Village

Pukeroa Oruawhata Holdings: Primary Manufacturing and Building Award

• Top Gear Rotorua Limited

• BOP Plumbing & Gas

• Evolve Construction

Holland Beckett: Professional Services Award

• Futureproof Concepts Limited

• Ranolf Pharmacy

• QualGroup

• Chemwash Rotorua

• New Zealand Home Loans - Rotorua

• The Shine Collective

Business categories

Rotorua Economic Development: Kaitiakitanga Environmental Sustainability & Climate Change Award

• Rotorua Rafting

• Waimangu Volcanic Valley

• Rotorua Canopy Tours

• Whakarewarewa Thermal Village Tours Limited

ACC: Workplace Safety Award

• Hayes International

• Pedersen Group

• InfraCore Limited

• Redwoods Treewalk

• Chemwash Rotorua

EMA: Employer of the Year Award

• Matai Resturant Rotorua

• InfraCore Limited

• New Zealand Home Loans - Rotorua

• Peppers on the Point, Lake Rotorua

Ministry of Social Development: Not for Profit & Social Enterprise Award

• Multicultural Rotorua

• Rotoiti 15 Trust

• Rotorua Pacific Islands Development Charitable Trust

• Rotorua Community Hospice

• Ka Pai Kai Rotorua

BNZ: Bilingual Business Award

• WERA Aotearoa Charitable Trust

• Rotoiti 15 Trust

• Kura Kārearea

NZME: People's Choice Award

• McLeods Booksellers

• Indian Star Restaurant

• S.F-Ink Kanohi me Tinana

• Ka Pai Kai Rotorua Charitable Trust

• Profiles Gym