Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Rotorua Daily Post

Covid-19 Delta outbreak: Weekend vaccination events take Lakes to 78% fully vaccinated

Rotorua Daily Post
By Samantha Carter
3 mins to read
Nurses at Pasifika event. Photo / Supplied.

Nurses at Pasifika event. Photo / Supplied.

Rotorua Pasifika leaders are looking at ways to take Covid-19 shots directly to unvaccinated community members after a weekend event had several no-shows.

The Pasifika vaccination event was held on Saturday at the Immunisation Hub

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.