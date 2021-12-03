Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Te Arawa drive-through clinic hits 9000 milestone

Gemma Connor (right) was the recipient of the 9000th vaccination at the Te Arawa COVID Hub drive-through vaccination clinic. Photo / Supplied

Rotorua's vaccination effort has hit a massive milestone with the 9000th vaccination delivered at the Te Arawa Covid Hub drive-through clinic.

Gemma Connor of Western Heights received the 9000th dose just after 3pm on Thursday and said she felt "gratitude" to everyone in Rotorua who had become vaccinated.

"People getting their vaccination is simply awesome," she said.

Connor brought her nephew Karauria through the clinic to get his first vaccine and received her booster shot at the same time.

The 9000 dose milestone was celebrated with cake, flowers for Connor, vouchers from Vax Vegas and a lot of applause.

The milestone was also celebrated with chocolate cake, shared by some of the drive-through partners. Monty Morrison, Kim Richards, Hariata Vercoe, Hone Morris and Mary McLean. Photo / Supplied

Since the drive-through rolled open its door for the first time on September 1, hundreds of volunteers and staff from across Rotorua have been involved.

The clinic is a partnership between Korowai Aroha, Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Pikiao, Western Heights Health Centre, Te Arawa Whanau Ora, Manaaki Ora, Te Roopu Hauora o Te Arawa and Te Arawa COVID Hub, supported by Te Arawa Lakes Trust, Lakes DHB, Rotorua Lakes Council and Civil Defence, Foodstuffs and numerous other groups and organisations.

Te Arawa Covid Hub co-chairman Monty Morrison said the entire team was "simply stoked" by what they had been able to achieve in just a few months and was blown away by the support from the local community.

"We stood up this clinic in less than a week during the August level 4 lockdown, and to think that we have supported so many people to get their vaccines since then is humbling and rewarding.

"None of us want to be in this Covid situation, but our community has come together to help each other and make it happen. It's amazing. And literally, thousands of whānau in our rohe are now protected from the virus.

"9000 doses – that's a whole lot of vaccine!"