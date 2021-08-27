Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Rotorua Aronui Indigenous Arts Festival postponed

Aronui festival performers Matiu Hamuera and Sophie Williams. Photo / Supplied

Rotorua's Aronui Indigenous Arts Festival has been postponed.

The Aronui Indigenous Arts Festival Charitable Trust confirmed this afternoon it has postponed its 11-day celebration of cultural expression as a result of the ongoing Covid-19 alert level 4 restrictions across Aotearoa.

The festival - which would have been held September 9 to 19 - included more than 30 artists headlined by Auckland acts including Troy Kingi and the Upperclass, Rutene Spooner with 'Hard Case Hori Housie', and Pacific Dance NZ with their show 'XY'.

The festival included an Aronui Māori Market with more than 40 stalls, which was expected to draw a crowd of over 2000 people.

The trust said in a statement it chose to postpone the festival to avoid having to reduce capacity or lessen the positive community impact of this kaupapa.

It is not the first time festival organisers have had to deal with a lockdown.

In 2020, Aronui responded to the initial lockdown period with an online digital programme titled 'Lockdown Soul Sessions'.

This time around, the decision was made to postpone rather than take the enhanced 2021 programme online, to ensure the festival was able to maintain the magic of in-person events, once it will be safe to do so again.

Trust chairwoman Mercia-Dawn Yates said it was imperative "at this time that we ensure the health and well-being of our performers, community, iwi and koeke (elders)".

Festival director Cian Elyse White supported the decision.

"I'm confident that this is the right call, and I know we'll be able to roll out the festival once again when it is safe to do so. Many event organisers are in this position, I'm grateful that Aronui is in the fortunate position to postpone rather than cancel".

Ngāti Whakaue leader Monty Morrison agreed the postponement of Aronui was a sensible decision.

"The postponement is in the best interest of our koeke who are the most at risk demographic. Therefore, it is a decision that we commend the leadership on, and the team have our full backing".

Full refunds will be issued via Ticketmaster who will contact ticket holders directly.

Postponement dates will be released via social media and on the Aronui website at a later date.